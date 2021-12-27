Magellan Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 507.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of POR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.10. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

