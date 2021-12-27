Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys 43,119 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,119 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of NiSource worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $26.84. 4,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,323. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.