Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $2.73 Billion Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,273,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 313,798 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 5.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.63% of Visa worth $2,733,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $511,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 20,545 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,460 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

NYSE:V opened at $217.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

