Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $31.33 Million Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.09% of SBA Communications worth $31,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after purchasing an additional 402,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,430,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after acquiring an additional 376,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $375.97. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,656. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $381.12.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $2,954,776 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

