Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $31.86 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,461 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $31,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,325. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.08.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.