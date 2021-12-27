Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $32.61 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,251 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $32,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,543. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.75. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $68.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

