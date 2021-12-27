Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $5.92 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 162.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 237,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 71,196 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.43.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.61.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

