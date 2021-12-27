Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $68.91. 1,058,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.