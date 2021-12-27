Magellan Asset Management Ltd Purchases 115,472 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,472 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of PPL worth $19,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PPL by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of PPL by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 288,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,745,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

