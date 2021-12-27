Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of ONE Gas worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 70.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,941,000 after buying an additional 592,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 392.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 503,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after buying an additional 401,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,363,000 after buying an additional 176,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,857,000 after buying an additional 86,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in ONE Gas by 100.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OGS traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $75.46. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGS shares. UBS Group upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

