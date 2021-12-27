Magellan Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 185.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,254 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 25,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $139.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,356,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 366,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $51,011,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

