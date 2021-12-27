Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stake Boosted by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the quarter. Magnite makes up 2.8% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned 0.55% of Magnite worth $20,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Magnite by 779.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 193.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 212,505 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 16.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.97 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

MGNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

