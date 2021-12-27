MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading Up 41.5% Over Last 7 Days

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $18.32 million and $3.22 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.97 or 0.00012003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00059357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.46 or 0.07910929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00077713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,636.46 or 0.99879107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007832 BTC.

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,071,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

