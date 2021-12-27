Mana Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Quiet Period To Expire on January 3rd

Mana Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MAAQU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 3rd. Mana Capital Acquisition had issued 6,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 23rd. The total size of the offering was $62,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MAAQU opened at $10.21 on Monday. Mana Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

