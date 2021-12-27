MANTRA DAO (OM) Market Cap Reaches $66.99 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $66.99 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 421,381,480 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

