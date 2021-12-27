Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Shares Down 5.2%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 65,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 281,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$122.17 million and a PE ratio of -22.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34.

About Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. The company through a joint venture agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited holds 50% interest in the Douay gold project with 669 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

