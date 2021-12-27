Maple (MPL) Tops One Day Volume of $1.27 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Maple coin can now be bought for $15.35 or 0.00030776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $47.39 million and $1.27 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,087,041 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

