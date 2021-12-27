Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.15 Million

Analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report $206.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.20 million and the highest is $208.70 million. Maravai LifeSciences posted sales of $98.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year sales of $777.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $775.00 million to $781.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $857.62 million, with estimates ranging from $846.70 million to $866.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The business had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $42.00 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

