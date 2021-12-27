MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Up 5.6%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) shares shot up 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. 818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 441,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTW. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

