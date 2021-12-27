Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $6.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

