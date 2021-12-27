Maro Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $84.62 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maro has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00005395 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00045520 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007395 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
Maro Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “
