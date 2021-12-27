Maro Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $84.62 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maro has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro's total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Maro's official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro's official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Buying and Selling Maro

