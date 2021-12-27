Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) Trading Down 9%

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares dropped 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 2,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 51,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $507.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,065,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

