Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.19

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 133170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

