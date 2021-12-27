Maxcoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $968,630.30 and $1,068.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0158 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 122.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,898.12 or 1.00119870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00297656 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.90 or 0.00467959 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00156643 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00011867 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001636 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

