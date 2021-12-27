McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 141.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,928,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $49,741,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $33,385,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after acquiring an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $93.03 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $85.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

