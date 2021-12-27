McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $267.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,027. The company has a market cap of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

