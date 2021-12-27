McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.6% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,566,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,914,319,000 after purchasing an additional 380,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $266.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,027. The firm has a market cap of $199.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $267.37.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

