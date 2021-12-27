Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $79,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Medtronic by 7.0% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 115,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 210,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 586,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,869,377. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.41. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $138.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

