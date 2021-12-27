MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.04. Approximately 14,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 68,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.58.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.