Meme (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.59 or 0.00293158 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00011420 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003748 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

