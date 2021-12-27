Memetic / PepeCoin Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $734,785.12 and $1,108.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00299364 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00010660 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00012003 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003893 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.