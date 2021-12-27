MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 1-Year High at $262.68

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $262.68 and last traded at $262.68, with a volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.75.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

