Merculet Hits 24 Hour Volume of $635,846.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Merculet has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $635,846.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.02 or 0.07928373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00078423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,835.86 or 0.99902700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet was first traded on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,030,426 coins. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.