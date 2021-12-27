Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 45,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 509,426 shares.The stock last traded at $55.48 and had previously closed at $55.92.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.16.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

