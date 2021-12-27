Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.2% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $30,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $335.24 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock valued at $368,404,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

