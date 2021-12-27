Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s 4th Largest Position

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 7.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $140,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 961 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,097 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $342.13. 225,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,897,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.60. The company has a market cap of $951.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock worth $368,404,489. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

