Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FB shares. Truist decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock worth $368,404,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $10.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $345.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897,820. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $960.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

