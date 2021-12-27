Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Major Shareholder Paul Edward Walker Sells 37,570 Shares

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 37,570 shares of Metacrine stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $49,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paul Edward Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Metacrine alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of Metacrine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $445,909.00.

NASDAQ:MTCR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.66. 20,080,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,929. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metacrine, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Metacrine by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Metacrine by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 123,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Metacrine by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Metacrine by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 275,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

Metacrine Company Profile

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.