Metal (MTL) Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Metal coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00004696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $159.97 million and approximately $19.90 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.21 or 0.00389391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00046788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.70 or 0.00216388 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

