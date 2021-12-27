Meter Governance Price Tops $6.55 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded up 57.1% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.55 or 0.00013141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $15.18 million and $596,461.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000121 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

