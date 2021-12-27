Michael John Nerbas Acquires 2,800 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Michael John Nerbas acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$268,610.16.

Shares of WCP stock traded up C$0.08 on Monday, hitting C$7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

WCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.08.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

