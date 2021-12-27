Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,326 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of Microchip Technology worth $44,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 74,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.66.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

