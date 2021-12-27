Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,512 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $95,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.63.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $334.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

