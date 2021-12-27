MILC Platform (MLT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

MILC Platform (CURRENCY:MLT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One MILC Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MILC Platform has a total market capitalization of $22.08 million and $1.53 million worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MILC Platform has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00062136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.92 or 0.07929913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00080166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,162.94 or 1.00006261 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About MILC Platform

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

