MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $104,860.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.51 or 0.00015288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $81.17 million and approximately $104,860.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00286893 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011271 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,804,212 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

