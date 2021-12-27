MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.24 or 0.00015974 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $89.04 million and $75,290.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00301085 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00011944 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,804,045 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.