Mint Club (MINT) Price Tops $0.0000

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Mint Club has a market cap of $28.54 million and $394,130.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00039023 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,148,144,686 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

