MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $2,349.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,760.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.48 or 0.07973117 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.00305422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $457.14 or 0.00918671 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00012463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00073608 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.68 or 0.00435454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.00253226 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

