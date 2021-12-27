Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Reaches $2.69 on Top Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.69 or 0.00005225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $209.10 million and approximately $17.14 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00062992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.69 or 0.07907716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00075897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,422.20 or 0.99892708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00053638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007824 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

