Mirrored Amazon Price Hits $3,460.80 on Major Exchanges (mAMZN)

Mirrored Amazon (CURRENCY:mAMZN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Mirrored Amazon has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Mirrored Amazon coin can now be bought for $3,460.80 or 0.06704759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Amazon has a market cap of $14.70 million and $27,689.00 worth of Mirrored Amazon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,498.25 or 0.99769740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored Amazon

Mirrored Amazon’s total supply is 4,247 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Amazon is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Amazon is mirror.finance . Mirrored Amazon’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Amazon Coin Trading

